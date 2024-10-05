Navi Mumbai: Two School Students Charged for Circulating Morphed Image of Minor Girl on Social Media

The Panvel Taluka police have filed a case against two school students for allegedly posting and circulating a morphed photo of a minor girl on social media platforms. The victim became aware of the altered image through a friend, who saw it on Instagram.

According to the police, one of the students is a 17-year-old minor, while the other has just turned 18.

“A 12th-grade student stole a photo of the victim, altered it by combining it with a nude image, and posted it on Instagram. Subsequently, another minor student circulated the same photo on social media,” said an official from the Panvel Taluka police station.

At 8:30 PM on October 3, 2024, the victim was at home when her friend called to inform her that the morphed photo had gone viral on Instagram. The friend also sent the image to the victim. The victim is also the complainant.

Upon investigating who had shared the image, the complainant learned that a 12th-grade student had stolen and modified her photo before posting it in a school Instagram group. Additionally, another minor student further circulated the image, causing embarrassment and harm to the victim's dignity.

Following this incident, the victim filed a complaint. The Panvel Taluka police charged both students under Section 74, 356(1), and 3(50) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 66A and 67B of the IT Act. They were also charged under the POCSO Act.