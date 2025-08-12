Navi Mumbai: Two Tankers Seized for Dumping Chemicals in Digha Drains

Authorities in Navi Mumbai have seized two tankers for illegally discharging chemicals directly into open drains in the Digha area. The action came after several complaints from residents of Digha-Airoli and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Around 1:30 am on Tuesday, officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Pollution Control Board, supported by the police, conducted the operation. The industrial hub, known as Asia’s largest, houses numerous chemical-based factories, where waste is supposed to undergo treatment before disposal. However, this process is often neglected, leading to severe air pollution and a foul stench affecting nearby neighborhoods.

In recent weeks, a strong and unpleasant smell has been troubling residents in Airoli, particularly those living in Green World CHS, Newa Bhakti Park, and New Garden CHS. The odor caused health concerns, including throat irritation, eye burning, and headaches, with senior citizens and children being the most affected. Despite continuous complaints to the municipal authorities and police for over two weeks, no immediate action was taken until this recent raid. During a late-night patrol, officials discovered two tankers dumping approximately 12,000 liters of chemical waste near Mukund Company. On spotting the officials, the drivers fled, abandoning the vehicles.

Local residents, along with MNS Deputy City President Nilesh Bankhile, participated in the operation, which resulted in a formal complaint being lodged at Rabale MIDC police station against the tanker operators and property owners. Bankhile stressed the need for consistent and proactive intervention by the Pollution Control Board to ensure such incidents do not recur. He also pointed out that the exact chemical composition of the discharged substances will be revealed once the inspection report is completed. Residents now hope for sustained efforts to eliminate the stench and safeguard their right to clean air.