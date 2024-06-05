Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: NMMC To Enforce Water Cut Twice in a Week; Check Details

In response to the impending water shortage before the monsoon season, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has commenced water rationing in seven wards within its jurisdiction from June 4. Except for Digha, a half-day water cut will be implemented twice a week in each ward. This initiative aims to conserve an estimated 50 million liters per day (MLD) of water weekly. Notably, the half-day water cut has been consistently enforced since the previous year.

Although the monsoon is expected to arrive on time, the NMMC has taken this precautionary step. According to the decision, all wards, except Airoli and Digha, will experience a water cut in the evening twice a week. The Airoli ward will have one evening water cut per week, while Digha ward will have no water cut as it receives water from MIDC.

According to the NMMC's water supply department, these short-term measures will help meet the water demand over a longer period.

Currently, the Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the city, has a stock sufficient for the next 52 days. In case of a delayed monsoon, the civic body will have to manage the water demand with the remaining supply. However, the water cuts will be lifted once the monsoon arrives.

Schedule for water cut:

Belapur ward: Monday, Thursday

Nerul ward: Tuesday, Saturday

Vashi ward: Thursday, Monday

Turbhe ward: Wednesday, Sunday

Koparkhairane ward: Tuesday, Saturday

Ghansoli ward: Wednesday, Sunday

Airoli ward: Friday

