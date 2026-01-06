Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Shut Down for 7 Hours in THESE Areas on January 7 — Check Timings

Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Shut Down for 7 Hours in THESE Areas on January 7 — Check Timings

Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has announced a seven-hour water cut in parts of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, due to emergency repair work on the Hetavane pipeline near Sai Village.

According to CIDCO, the water supply will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The affected areas include the Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, and Dronagiri nodes.

The authority said the water supply will be restored after 6 pm with low pressure and less quantity. Residents have been urged to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

