Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Shut Down for 7 Hours in THESE Areas on January 7 — Check Timings

Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has announced a seven-hour water cut in parts of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, due to emergency repair work on the Hetavane pipeline near Sai Village.

💧 Water supply will be resumed after 6:00 PM with low pressure and limited quantity.



Residents are requested to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously.

According to CIDCO, the water supply will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The affected areas include the Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, and Dronagiri nodes.

