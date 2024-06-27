Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 24 Hours in THIS Area on June 27

Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Residents of Taloja in Navi Mumbai will experience a water supply disruption as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) undertakes a 24-hour shutdown for maintenance of the water treatment plant.

According to CIDCO, there will be no water supply on Thursday and Friday, starting from midnight on June 27. The shutdown will last from 12 am on June 27 until 12 am on June 28. During this period, repair and maintenance work will be carried out on the Barvi gravity main line and the water treatment plant at Jambhul. Water supply will resume after the completion of repair work, but with low pressure and a reduced quantity of water. CIDCO has appealed to citizens to store water in advance and use it judiciously.