Navi Mumbai Weather: 78.57 mm Rainfall in Past 24 Hours, Incidents of Trees Uprooted, Wall Collapse Reported

Navi Mumbai: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain and temperatures ranging between 25°C and 32°C, Navi Mumbai continues to reel under the impact of heavy showers over the past 24 hours. The city recorded an average rainfall of 78.57 mm, resulting in the uprooting of at least 19 trees, according to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Disaster Management Cell.

In addition, two incidents of short circuits and one wall collapse were reported during this period.

Among NMMC wards, Airoli received the highest rainfall at 98.82 mm, followed by Koparkhairane at 97.79 mm. The Morbe Dam’s water level has risen to 74.80 meters, nearing its full capacity of 88 meters. Since June 1, 2025, its catchment area in Khalapur Taluka, Raigad, has received 327 mm of rainfall.

A high tide of 4.13 meters is expected at 4:13 PM today, the NMMC said.

The civic body has urged residents to stay safe and contact the Disaster Management Cell in case of emergencies at 022-27567060, 022-27567061, or toll-free numbers 1800-222-309 / 1800-222-310.