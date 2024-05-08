Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Persist at 34°C Amid High Humidity

Weather conditions in Navi Mumbai are set to remain stable, with the maximum temperature holding steady at 34 degrees Celsius. However, the elevated relative humidity, peaking at around 69%, might pose some discomfort for outdoor activities. Despite this, clear skies are on the horizon.

The Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department has projected consistent weather patterns for the next 48 hours, with temperatures fluctuating between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius. Expect predominantly sunny skies during this period.

Private agencies are forecasting hazy weather conditions ahead, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 8 kilometers per hour.