Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops by 7°C, AQI Classified as Moderate

Navi Mumbai experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature on Monday, recording 18°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32°C.

The Regional Centre of IMD Mumbai reported a 7°C decrease in temperature compared to Sunday. However, industrial areas in Navi Mumbai, such as the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area, saw slightly higher minimum temperatures, hovering around 20°C.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorized Navi Mumbai’s air quality as moderate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were as follows: Vashi - 117, Taloja - 135, Kalamboli - 188, Sanpada - 106, and Mahape - 107.