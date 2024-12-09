Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops by 7°C, AQI Classified as Moderate
By Amit Srivastava | Published: December 9, 2024 10:04 AM2024-12-09T10:04:19+5:302024-12-09T10:16:22+5:30
Navi Mumbai experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature on Monday, recording 18°C, according to the India Meteorological Department ...
Navi Mumbai experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature on Monday, recording 18°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32°C.
The Regional Centre of IMD Mumbai reported a 7°C decrease in temperature compared to Sunday. However, industrial areas in Navi Mumbai, such as the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area, saw slightly higher minimum temperatures, hovering around 20°C.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorized Navi Mumbai’s air quality as moderate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were as follows: Vashi - 117, Taloja - 135, Kalamboli - 188, Sanpada - 106, and Mahape - 107.Open in app