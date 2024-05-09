Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Expected to Slightly Increase In Next 48 Hours

Navi Mumbai is bracing for a surge in humidity on Thursday, with the city's maximum temperature holding steady at 34 degrees Celsius. The heightened relative humidity, expected to peak at around 73%, may bring discomfort for outdoor activities. Nevertheless, clear skies are anticipated. According to the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department, a slight uptick in temperatures is forecasted over the next 48 hours. Thursday is expected to see fluctuating temperatures ranging between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by predominantly sunny conditions.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Persist at 34°C Amid High Humidity

Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to enjoy relief from the heat as the maximum temperature is poised to drop on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) predicts the maximum temperature to reach 33 degrees Celsius, following Wednesday's recording of 34.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday. However, despite the drop in temperature, high relative humidity is anticipated to reach 76%, potentially causing discomfort for outdoor activities. Over the next 48 hours, the city is expected to experience a further decrease in the maximum temperature, reaching 32 degrees Celsius. Private agencies also suggest the presence of mist, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour.