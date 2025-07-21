Navi Mumbai's Water Crisis: BJP MLA Ganesh Naik Slams Administrative Failures Behind Shortage

Navi Mumbai’s water woes have gone from bad to worse in the last few months and in a scathing attack Maharashtra forest minister and local BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has called for urgent corrective measures. Speaking at a review meeting held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Naik blamed "water theft" for the city worsening condition taking a dig at the Urban Development department which is under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Navi Mumbai municipal corporation is part of Thane district, which is Shinde’s stronghold.“Some elements are stealing Navi Mumbai’s rightful water share of 40 million litres per day (MLD) from Barvi Dam. These same elements then blame Navi Mumbaikars for not saving water or utilising it properly,” he said during a review meeting on civic issues held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre auditorium in Vashi on Saturday.

It was attended by officials from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), former elected representatives, and local leaders from various wards.“There is no elected municipal house in Navi Mumbai right now, so corporators cannot be blamed for administrative lapses. This water scarcity and the slow civic progress reflect the failure of the municipal administration, which is under the Urban Development department,” he claimed in a statement released from his office here.Naik said he has formally demanded an account of Navi Mumbai’s pending water supply for the last five years and eight months from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and the municipal administration.“A 500 MLD water reserve has been earmarked for Navi Mumbai in the proposed Poshir Dam in Raigad, which will help resolve the city’s long-term requirements,” Naik said. The meeting also saw corporators and local leaders raise concerns about unfinished projects, including roads, footpaths, senior citizens’ recreation centres, underpasses, community halls, urban health facilities, water pipelines and sewage lines.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) last week carried out a major water infrastructure upgrade, leading to a complete water cut across several key nodes in the city. Despite official assurances that water supply would resume by Friday, July 11, several sectors, including Ulwe Sector 17, remained without water even by Saturday evening. The extended disruption left residents relying heavily on private water tankers, leading to increased expenses and growing frustration. Citizens report facing inconsistent water availability, with many areas not receiving even the low-pressure supply CIDCO had promised. Angry citizens have turned to social media to demand accountability. Although Navi Mumbai's slowing inching towards becoming a high-density residential and infrastructure hub — thanks to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and mass PMAY housing allotments — basic services like drinking water remain in disarray, leaving residents angry, helpless and frustated.