Navi Mumbai:Two More Arrested in Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Truck Driver Robbery

The Panvel Taluka police have arrested two additional suspects involved in the robbery of a truck driver along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in mid-September. With this, all eight suspects connected to the crime have now been apprehended.

Six individuals were arrested shortly after the incident, but two managed to evade capture until a planned operation in the Khalapur area of Raigad district led to their recent arrest.

The robbery occurred when truck driver Gendalal Patel (35) was transporting goods from Panvel to Pune. Patel stopped his truck approximately 200 meters beyond the Palaspe Highway Police Checkpoint to attend to nature’s call. During this time, an unidentified assailant attacked him, dragged him to the ground, and assaulted him before stealing two mobile phones and cash. The attacker fled the scene immediately.

Following the registration of the case, a team led by then-police inspector Anil Patil apprehended six of the suspects. However, two remained at large.

Under the supervision of Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge, a dedicated team conducted a detailed investigation using technical analysis and intelligence from confidential sources. This effort revealed that the absconding suspects, Rohan alias Pao Naik and Vishal alias Aamdar Pawar, were hiding in the Khalapur area. Acting on this information, the police team successfully apprehended them.

Police Advisory:

The Panvel Taluka police have advised truck drivers and motorists traveling on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway to park only in designated areas during nighttime travel. Recommended parking locations include the lot adjacent to the police post or the official stop near Amethi University.