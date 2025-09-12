NMMC Dismisses Viral Rumours of September 12 Water Cut, Confirms Supply Will Remain Normal

A screenshot from a regional news channel claiming an upcoming water shutdown created a stir on social media, but the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set the record straight. The civic body clarified that the viral message is based on an old report and that no disruption in water supply is planned for September 12. Officials assured residents that water distribution across Navi Mumbai remains normal and uninterrupted. They urged citizens to avoid panicking and to ignore misleading or outdated messages that may cause unnecessary confusion.

NMMC further emphasized that all official announcements regarding water supply are always shared in advance through credible channels. Notices are regularly published in newspapers and posted on the corporation’s verified Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms. “There is no water cut on September 12. Residents should trust only official updates and avoid circulating false information,” the Additional City Engineer stated. The civic body also reminded people that verifying such information from authentic sources is the best way to prevent the spread of rumours.