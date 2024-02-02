Panvel Braces for Improved Water Supply Amidst Rising Demand

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), which implemented water rationing in December 2023, is set to receive increased water supply this summer, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur revealed that Fadnavis instructed officials to raise the daily water supply to a minimum of 25 MLD by the end of February. PMC residents grapple with severe water shortages annually, resorting to water tankers or bottled water. The escalating water demand is attributed to population growth and extensive infrastructure development in the Panvel region. The civic body requires approximately 32 MLD of water daily, with 16 MLD sourced from the Dehrang Dam and the remainder from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). However, during summer, the supply from MIDC and MJP diminishes, exacerbating the situation.

During a meeting in Mumbai, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi pressed Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis to extend water connections from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to neighboring villages in PMC. MLA Baldi emphasized the urgency of accelerating land acquisition for the Balganga Dam, stressing the need for swift government decisions to enable water supply from a small dam in the Panvel area.

Despite operating for nearly six years, PMC heavily depends on CIDCO, MIDC, and MJP for water supply. This reliance on multiple agencies results in water cuts on alternate days during the summer, highlighting the absence of an independent, sustainable water source. To address this issue, the civic body has proposed the establishment of a dedicated water reservation with the Water Resources Department. Additionally, proposals have been submitted for a daily reservation of 10 MLD water from the Patalganga River to tackle the current water deficit and a reservation of 500 MLD water daily from the Dolwal dam at Kolad for future water planning in the PMC area. Thakur underscored the need for immediate attention to ensure a stable and reliable water supply for the municipality.