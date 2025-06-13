Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Encroachments in Kalamboli

Panvel: In a firm move against persistent encroachments, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a targeted anti-encroachment drive in Kalamboli early this week, acting against handcart vendors who repeatedly blocked public roads and disrupted daily traffic.

The action was conducted under the directives of Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale. Despite receiving repeated warnings, five handcarts that continued to obstruct public spaces were removed by the anti-encroachment team under the supervision of Ward Officer Shriram Pawar, as part of efforts by Ward Committee 'B'. Acting Ward Superintendent Manoj Chavan and other civic staff were also present during the drive.

Meanwhile, in a more cooperative development, slum dwellers near City Hospital in Kalamboli voluntarily dismantled their illegally rebuilt huts after being urged by the civic body. These huts had previously been removed by PMC, but some residents had re-erected them on the same spot. Instead of immediate demolition, officials appealed to the residents to clear the area on their own—an appeal that was met with full cooperation.

The entire operation was carried out peacefully and successfully without any forced demolition, thanks to the coordination between Assistant Commissioner Shriram Pawar, the anti-encroachment team, and local ward staff.