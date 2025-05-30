Panvel Municipal Corporation Sets Up ‘Coordination Cell’ to Address Citizen Grievances

Panvel: In a proactive move to improve public grievance redressal and enhance coordination with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has established a dedicated "Coordination Cell." This initiative is aimed at resolving various complaints from citizens related to CIDCO’s infrastructure, development schemes, and permission processes.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Mangesh Chitale has issued formal instructions to set up the cell, ensuring timely and effective handling of citizen concerns. Dr. Chitale stated that several complaints received by the corporation are linked to CIDCO-related delays or administrative hurdles, and the new cell will act as a bridge to facilitate prompt action and resolution. He also emphasized that the step would significantly enhance transparency and efficiency in public service delivery.

A six-member team has been appointed to manage the cell. Deputy Transport Manager Abhishek Paradkar will serve as the head of the cell. He will be joined by Executive Deputy Engineer Vilas Chavan, and Junior Engineers Pritam Patil, Anil Kokare, and Ashish Arikar. Clerk Typist Amar J. Patil is also part of the team. These officials have been instructed to track and follow up on complaints, coordinating with the relevant departments to ensure speedy resolutions.

The Coordination Cell is expected to act as a centralized mechanism for addressing public issues, thereby strengthening communication between citizens and the civic administration. All departments within the corporation have been directed to provide full support to the cell in this effort.