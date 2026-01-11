Panvel Municipal Election 2026: Heat Rises as Public Questions Vanishing Civic Concerns

Campaigning for the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections has reached its peak, with prominent political leaders visiting the city daily to canvass for votes. However, residents say that while speeches, rallies, and slogans dominate the atmosphere, discussions around everyday civic problems are conspicuously absent. Candidates appear fully occupied with political strategies, leaving little time to address basic public concerns. Activists too seem stretched, with no visible effort to resolve pressing local issues. Citizens are now openly questioning politicians, asking where their real problems have disappeared in this political race. Many residents assert that they do not need grand “Smart City” promises but want immediate solutions to issues affecting their daily lives.

Neglect of Playgrounds Raises Safety Concerns

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has constructed a grand stadium and, through the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, provided a platform for season-ball cricket. While this facility reflects a focus on elite sports infrastructure, the condition of the adjoining Rajiv Gandhi Ground tells a different story. This ground is regularly used by young athletes and cricketers for practice and physical training, yet it has fallen into severe disrepair. Uneven surfaces and poor maintenance pose serious safety risks, especially if a child falls while playing. The stark contrast between the well-maintained academy and the neglected public ground highlights civic apathy towards spaces used by ordinary citizens.

Adai Lake: From City Attraction to Ignored Waterbody

Adai Lake in New Panvel is considered one of the city’s key attractions, yet it has suffered prolonged neglect. For several years, plans for beautification have remained limited to paperwork, with no visible implementation on the ground. Garbage is routinely dumped into the lake, further degrading its condition. The absence of a protective boundary increases the risk of accidents, especially for children and pedestrians. Citizens have repeatedly demanded proper beautification and safety measures for Adai Lake. While other lakes and surrounding areas in the city have been developed and upgraded, Adai Lake continues to be overlooked, raising questions about uneven civic priorities.

Holding Pond Turned into an Open Dumping Ground

Several holding ponds were created across the city to manage rainwater and prevent flooding, but neglect has rendered some of them useless. The holding pond in New Panvel’s Sector 9 has effectively turned into a garbage dumping site. Due to a lack of regular maintenance and monitoring, waste has accumulated openly, creating unhygienic conditions. Residents have urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation to install clear warning and information boards at the site. There is also growing demand for strict penalties against individuals who dump garbage illegally. Citizens believe that without enforcement and upkeep, such civic facilities lose their original purpose entirely.

Poor Bus Stand Infrastructure Adds to Commuter Woes

Despite the introduction of modern and well-maintained buses, the condition of the NMMT bus stand in New Panvel remains deplorable. The structure appears dilapidated and resembles a ruin, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Loose soil spread around the area often spills onto the road, increasing the risk of accidents. During the monsoon season, the situation worsens, forcing passengers to endure muddy and unsafe conditions while waiting for buses. Commuters complain that while transport services are being upgraded, basic infrastructure such as bus stands is being ignored, reflecting a mismatch between planning and on-ground execution.