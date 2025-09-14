Protests Erupt in Navi Mumbai Over Repeated Chopping of Almond Tree for Advertisement Hoarding

As protests continue to mount over the repeated chopping of an almond tree in Sector-1 Vashi, believed to be for clearing a view for an advertisement hoarding, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intervened and launched an inquiry into the issue. The controversy took a significant turn when NMMC’s Ward Officer, Sukhdev Yedve, visited the site along the Vashi-Kopar Khairane road and documented the situation with photographs. He noted that the current incident appears to be a repeat of a previous case involving the same tree. Yedve assured NatConnect Foundation that he would retrieve past records, including a show-cause notice related to the matter, and take further action accordingly. Additionally, he reached out to the garden department to gather more information on the tree's history.

Activists, including NatConnect director B.N. Kumar, have raised alarm about the recurrent damage to the tree. Kumar brought the issue to the attention of the Municipal Commissioner and City Engineer, emphasizing that the same tree has been repeatedly chopped back as soon as its branches regrow. According to Kumar, this persistent destruction not only undermines the environment but also endangers local wildlife. Several prominent activists, including Ajarjit Chauhan and Madhu Shankar, have also lodged formal protests with the civic body, condemning the actions as harmful to both the local ecosystem and the city’s green cover.

The situation has garnered significant media attention. In a recent broadcast, an FM radio station aired a series of interviews with Kumar, during which a Radio Jockey posed a poignant question: “What is the status of a full-grown tree in front of an advertisement hoarding?” Kumar responded by stressing the negative impact on local birdlife, noting that the frequent chopping of the tree’s branches had resulted in the loss of nesting habitats for several bird species. He further highlighted the alarmingly low per capita tree cover in Navi Mumbai, which currently stands at only one tree per person. This is far below the global norm of seven to eight trees per person to maintain healthy oxygen levels in urban areas.

Environmental activist Ajarjit Chauhan condemned the situation as tragic, stating, “It is devastating that we are losing full-grown, fruit-bearing native trees due to the reckless behavior of certain vested interests.” Madhu Shankar, another environmentalist, called for greater vigilance among tree lovers to counter the actions of individuals and groups that harm the city’s green cover for profit or convenience. “We must stand united to protect our trees,” Shankar said, urging the community to stay alert and fight against anti-tree practices.

For now, the city’s residents and environmental activists remain hopeful that this latest intervention will result in tangible action to protect the remaining trees of Navi Mumbai, ensuring that the city lives up to its title as the “City of the 21st Century.”