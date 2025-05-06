Uran to Conduct ‘Operation Abhyas’ Mock Drill on May 7; District Collector Issues Public Advisory

Uran: A large-scale mock drill titled “Operation Abhyas” will be conducted in Uran on May 7, 2025, at 4 PM to assess preparedness for emergency situations, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. District Collector Kishan Jawale has appealed to citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumors, and cooperate fully with the administration.

As part of the exercise, civil defense sirens will be sounded at 4 PM to alert residents. The sirens have been installed at key locations across Uran, including the Tehsil Office, ONGC Colony, Group Gram Panchayat in Chanaje, GTPS Company in Bokadvira, Barmer Lorry in Bhendkhal, All Cargo Company in Koproli, and Bulk Gate Company in Mora.

The drill will simulate a fire incident at NI School and the Panchayat Samiti office. Civil defense teams, medical squads, and emergency services will carry out rescue operations, search missions, and public awareness activities. A five-minute blackout is also planned in select parts of Uran in the evening.

The district administration has clarified that this is purely a preparedness drill and that no real emergency has occurred. No mock drills will take place in other parts of the district.

Precautionary Measures During Wartime Conditions:

Take immediate shelter when air raid sirens sound.

Residents of high-rise buildings should turn off electricity and gas supplies and move to safe areas.

Wait for the “all clear” siren before leaving shelters and report any damage or issues to the control center.

*Keep drinking water, dry food, and medicines ready.

*Do not trust or spread rumors; stay updated via radio or mobile.

*Strictly follow blackout rules and administration instructions.

*Authorities will take strict action against those spreading rumors.

*Citizens are urged to stay calm and help maintain public morale.

The administration has emphasized that public cooperation is key to ensuring the success of the exercise.