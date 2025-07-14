Age Is Just a Number!

Questions around age often come up in politics, but the discussion should also include experience, capability and, above all, the state of activity.

What an amazing coincidence that in the first and second week of this month, two statements on biological age emerged and both ignited significant public discourse! One statement was made by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the other came in the form of a story narrated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. The positions and personalities of both figures are so prominent that their words naturally carry weight. So the stir they caused is natural. Particularly, Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks quickly took a political hue. But first, let’s examine what exactly both of them said.

On July 6, Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday. Speculations began to circulate about his successor. But the Dalai Lama, for the moment, put the age question to rest. He said Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of compassion, had given him signs that he would continue to serve for another 30 to 40 years. In Tibet, Avalokiteshvara is known as Chenrezig, and in China as Guanyin. While his followers are pleased, naturally, China is not. The 14th Dalai Lama has always been an eyesore for China, and his long life continues to frustrate them.

The second episode related to age is quite interesting. It happened during the launch of a recently published book on former RSS functionary Moropant Pingle. At the ceremony, Mohan Bhagwat narrated an anecdote: “When Moropant Pingle turned 75, he was felicitated during a meeting in Vrindavan. After being presented with a shawl, Pingle remarked: You have honoured me with a shawl on turning 75. I know what this means. This is your way of saying that your time is up, now please step aside and let others do the work.” Opponents immediately seized the opportunity and linked Bhagwat’s remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age. Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025.

Interestingly, Bhagwat, who told the story, himself turns 75 on September 11 this year. Politics is such that even those who don’t fully understand a subject jump into analysis, interpreting anything and everything! But I believe that Bhagwat’s narration of Moropant Pingle’s story was just anecdotal, contextual and had nothing to do with Modi’s age. Because both Modi and Bhagwat are extremely active, so much so that even the youths may not be able to match their energy and involvement. Moreover, Modi has already said it himself that he is a fakir (ascetic) and will pick up his bag and move on when the time comes!

There’s a famous couplet that goes: “Umr ka badhna toh dastoor-e-jahaan hai, Mehsoos na karein to badhti kahaan hai?” Much has changed with time. In fact, the average life expectancy of Indians has more than doubled in the last 75 years. When India gained independence in 1947, the average life expectancy was just 32 years. Yes, some persons did live longer, but the majority of people died young due to widespread poverty, hunger and a lack of healthcare. That’s why the average age was pegged at 32. Today; India’s average life expectancy is about 72 years. Of course, even now there are people who struggle to get a full meal daily but I’m not speaking about that section of society right now. I’m referring to that part of the population whose standard of living has improved, who have access to better food, fruits, dry fruits and other healthcare resources. Nor am I speaking of those who now require assistance to walk. I’m speaking of those who may be 75 or 80 years old but are extremely healthy and active. Sharad Pawar is a perfect example. He’s over 84 and still as active and involved with the public as a young man. Ram Jethmalani was still arguing cases in court even after turning 90. Dr Manmohan Singh remained active until shortly before his demise at the age of 92. We can also place E M S Namboodiripad (88), Karunanidhi (84), J R D Tata (89), Ghanshyam Das Birla (89), Ratan Tata (86), Nani Palkhivala (82) and Soli Sorabjee (91) in this category. Jyoti Basu served as the chief minister of West Bengal until the age of 85. However, later, Left leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet remarked that no position should be given to him due to his advanced age.

But in my opinion, advancing age is truly a treasure trove of experience. For example Amitabh Bachchan. What a phenomenal work he continues to do! Waheeda Rehman still travels to jungles across India and abroad for photography. Hema Malini still performs the Durga ballet on stage. Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are still steering the Congress Party. Dr Farokh Udwadia (93) and Dr Bhim Singhal (92) remain fully active even today. You might be surprised to know that there is no concept of retirement in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Judges are appointed for a 9-year term and they can be re-elected, regardless of age! That said, it is equally important that the younger generation gets opportunities too. That’s why I always say: The wisdom of experience that comes with age, combined with the new energy of the youths, is the true key to success. Two lines about age come to my mind:

Umr ka tu tamasha na dikha,

Takaaza to kuch aur hai.

Shaan-e-aaina hai umr,

Meri kaabiliyat bhi dekh,

Anubhav meri khuddaari hai.



The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.

