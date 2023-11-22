Electricity tragedy Ashoka demands Minister George's resignation

In the wake of a heartbreaking incident involving the tragic death of a mother and child due to an electrical accident, Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, has taken a strong stance. Ashok has demanded the resignation of Energy Minister K.J. George, whom he holds morally responsible for the devastating incident. He said that it is the height of meanness that the minister has stopped to the level of pretending that there was a rat bite incident on the wires. The Opposition Leader argued that such behavior demonstrated insensitivity and a lack of responsibility on the part of the minister. It appears that the cause of the disaster is the lack of adequate maintenance of the system. However, Minister George himself said that four committees have been formed for the investigation. The investigation will be completed and the report will be submitted.

Ashoka further said that it is not right for the Chief Minister to remain silent about this case and demanded the intervention of the CM. He said that Minister George should be immediately intervened and dismissed from the Cabinet and submitted to a high-level investigation demanded. In this case, which is a black mark on the brand Bangalore label, the death of the mother and child should get justice and an impartial investigation should be done, Ashoka added. He criticized the formation of committees before the investigation's completion, expressing concern that this might influence the outcome. Additionally, the Opposition Leader demanded a compensation of twenty-five lakh rupees for the family of the deceased. In a resolute tone, Ashoka pledged to lead a protest both inside and outside the legislative assembly until justice is served for the victim's family.