This Election And That Era of Politics!

Today marks the 27th death anniversary of my father, veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlalji Darda alias 'Babuji'. Coincidentally, politics in Maharashtra is also at its peak. Elections have concluded, and a government is on the verge of being formed. The public has bestowed victory upon those they deemed worthy for the next five years. On this day, as I remember my father, I am reminded of a time when politics was relatively clean. However, the present state of affairs is no secret, and so I dedicate this column to discussing this matter.

Growing up, I was exposed to politics at an early age. Politicians were driven by a relentless determination to elevate a long-oppressed nation to the global stage and make it strong. Despite limited resources, they dreamed big. My father also nurtured a vision inspired by the ideals of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He would often talk to us about these great leaders, their policies, and their dreams. His concern over the plight of the common man would often surface in conversations.

He wanted my younger brother Rajendra and me to understand the fundamental conditions of the country. To this end, he ensured that for years we travelled in the third class compartment of the Indian Railways, so that we could comprehend the struggles of ordinary people and develop compassion. My father did not want either of us to enter politics. In 1962, when Vasantrao Naik asked him why he kept his children away from politics, my father replied that “the present politics is different”. He foresaw a future in which caste, religion, and enmity would dominate politics. He did not want us to face disillusionment or harbour resentment towards the society. He believed it was better for us to remain away from politics.

However, fate had other plans. In 1998, Balasaheb Thackeray visited our Nagpur residence, Yavatmal House, and expressed his desire to send me to the Rajya Sabha. My mother suggested consulting Sonia Gandhi first. When I met Sonia Gandhi, she said she would consider it, but in the meantime, I decided to contest as an independent candidate. I won, securing votes from all parties.

When I went to thank Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he gave me an important piece of advice: "When the time comes, forge a friendship with your leader." That is exactly what happened. Madhavrao Scindia later informed me that Sonia Gandhi wanted to meet me. After that meeting, the Congress party gave me two more terms in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajendra’s entry into politics was equally unplanned. Leaders like Madhavrao Scindia and A R Antulay wanted him to contest elections from Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) due to his immense popularity. Rajendra won and became a minister in his very first term. He served as a minister during two more terms as well.

So, our entry into politics was purely accidental. However, we did not engage in traditional politics. Instead, we adhered to our father’s ideals and teachings, following a path of public service, focused on the welfare of the masses.

The distinctive aspect of politics during my father’s era was that, despite differences in ideologies and political affiliations, there was no animosity at a personal level. This contrasts starkly with the recent elections, where we witnessed how politicians stooped to personal attacks, not even sparing families. Throughout the election season, I kept wondering why politics has become so divisive.

In one of my previous columns, I shared how my father had once arranged a car for Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend an opposition election rally! Another incident comes to mind. Govindrao Buchke, who was contesting the Yavatmal Zilla Parishad elections, faced some technical issue in his car while travelling to attend a rally in rural area. My father happened to pass by and gave Buchke a ride to his meeting location in his own car. Can you imagine any politician doing such a thing today?

This philosophy of mutual respect and cooperation, taught by my father, is something my brother Rajendra and I carry forward, even as members of Congress. We maintain cordial relationships with leaders across political parties. I used to have heated debates with opposition MPs on various issues during parliamentary discussions, but hours later, we would share tea in the Central Hall of Parliament. My father always advised, "Be firm in your beliefs but respect the opinions of others. Diverse perspectives are essential for new ideas, so always listen to others."

I'm just wondering if anyone can listen today. Expressing a differing opinion today often risks being labelled as anti-national.

During the Maharashtra Assembly elections, I recalled my father narrating an anecdote about Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee used to fiercely criticise Jawaharlal Nehru in parliamentary debates. Yet, after the session, Nehru would compliment him in the Central Hall, saying, "You spoke very well!"

Vajpayee, in turn, deeply respected Nehru. He once shared a story with me. After becoming the Foreign Minister in 1977, Vajpayee noticed that Nehru's portrait was missing from the South Block. He inquired about its whereabouts and the embarrassed officials promptly restored it the same day.

Sadly, the recent elections have shown a complete erosion of this mutual respect. The violence during the campaigns especially disturbed me. Maharashtra was never like this! As we move into this new era, I urge political parties to transcend the binary of victory and prioritise mutual respect. Respect reminds me of another incident from my father’s time. During local body elections in Yavatmal, my father lost to Jambuwantrao Dhote, marking Dhote's political debut. When Dhote's victory procession reached Gandhi Chowk, my father went there, garlanded him, and congratulated him. To ensure continued progress of Maharashtra, we need the same spirit of magnanimity in politics. Those days are dearly missed.