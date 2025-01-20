Trump’s Swagger & Tension in world!

Whether one agrees with Trump’s harsh approach or not, ignoring him is virtually impossible.

Donald Trump is all set to assume the US presidency for the second time today. Much has changed in the world since he handed over power to Joe Biden at the end of his first term, but Trump’s fiery demeanour remains intact. In fact, even before assuming the office this time, he has started brandishing a double-edged sword with statements so bold that the world is left wondering what will happen if Trump actually delivered on his words. Trump’s swagger has undeniably caused a fair amount of tension across the world!

Even before assuming power, Trump made a sensational statement about Canada, suggesting that it should become the 51st state of the United States. While the motive behind his comment remains unclear, the statement caused a political earthquake in Canada. Already on Trump’s radar, Justin Trudeau, who had been accused of harbouring terrorists, had to step down from power. For context, Canada’s land area is over 1,50,000 square kilometres larger than the US. Both nations are founding members of NATO and have mutual defence agreements. Given these dynamics, how could the US possibly “absorb” Canada? However, Trump has a strategy of imposing heavy taxes, a move that could bring Canada to its knees. He has already issued this threat before assuming office.

A similar statement by Trump regarding Greenland has stirred controversy. He declared that if Denmark doesn’t relinquish control of Greenland, the US will impose heavy tariffs. Though 85% of Greenland is covered by thick ice, it is rich in mineral resources. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede outright rejected the idea of aligning with the US but expressed readiness for greater cooperation. Consider this: Greenland’s population is less than 57,000. Winning over such a small population doesn’t seem like an impossible task. Denmark too, realises that opposing Trump won’t be easy, leaving negotiation as the only viable option.

By announcing his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America’, Trump has made it clear that his approach towards Mexico will remain as aggressive as before. During his first term, he had warned about building a wall on the border, and when the Pope criticised him, Trump bluntly responded that the matter was none of the Pope’s business! To tighten the reins on China, controlling Mexico is essential for Trump, as China uses factories in Mexico to manufacture goods and openly sell them in the US. This indicates that the tension with Mexico is likely to escalate further.

Immediately after his second poll victory, Trump declared that Israel and Hamas must end their war before he assumes office. This fear of Trump’s influence led to a ceasefire. Trump is a staunch supporter of Israel. During his first term, he recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated the US embassy there. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump may not support Ukraine as generously as Biden did. It is widely believed that Trump shares a better understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Time will reveal how their relations evolve.

From a diplomatic perspective, India could emerge as the US’ most significant partner against China.

Trump’s closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well known. However, under his ‘America First’ policy, Trump might take steps that prioritise the US interests, which might discomfort India. During his first term, he expressed displeasure over India’s high taxes on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and retaliated by imposing hefty tariffs on several Indian goods. Now, Trump may pressurise India into prioritising the US in defence deals thereby implying potential consequences if it doesn’t comply. Trump’s stringent policies on H-1B visas are likely to have an impact on India, as the country is a major beneficiary of these visas. Moreover, Trump has stated that he does not agree with the policy of granting citizenship based solely on birth in the US. These critical issues raise questions about whether Trump will offer India any concessions. However, in matters concerning China, India meets the criteria of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”. Therefore, we can hope for the better.

But Trump is Trump! His leadership style remains as unpredictable as ever. At 78, he has held over 200 rallies, exuding youthful energy. He has carefully chosen his team members, such as Elon Musk, whose SpaceX faced a setback with its Starship aircraft crash, yet Musk remained unfazed. Trump’s swagger is evident: When the judiciary made certain remarks, he boldly declared that the President holds ultimate power. Even at his inauguration, he has invited only select nations, excluding Pakistan -- a country long considered an ally of the US. This snub has led to an uproar in Pakistan, questioning its global standing.

Trump is returning with full swagger, bearing the weight of a decisive victory. He understands the need to make bold moves that align with his signature style.

Welcome, Mr Trump..!

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.