1st ODI: Kohli’s 93, Rahul’s unbeaten 29 help India take 1-0 lead over NZ

Vadodara, Jan 11 Courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, followed by KL Rahul’s 29 not out, India clinched a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series opener here at the Kotambi International Stadium (BCA) as the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead.

Rohit Sharma and skipper Gill got to business from the word go, with the former making his intentions clear with a six in the very first over. During his time out on the field, Rohit also broke the world record, becoming the first player in the world to hit 650 sixes in international cricket.

Soon after scripting history, the former skipper was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, scoring 26 off 29. Kohli then breathed fire, got off to a solid start, and kept scoring boundaries. While the on-field battle unfolded, the spotlight firmly remained on Kohli during India’s chase.

The former India captain entered the match needing just 25 runs to reach 28,000 international runs and achieved the landmark with a boundary off Adithya Ashok in the 13th over. In doing so, Kohli became the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, reaching it in just 624 innings, 20 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar, who held the world record before Kohli broke it.

Kohli’s innings also saw him surpass Kumar Sangakkara to become the all-time second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, moving past the Sri Lankan great’s tally of 28,016 runs. Tendulkar remains at the top with 34,357 international runs.

Kohli and Gill formed a formidable 118-run partnership as the Indian team sailed to the 100-run mark with ease. The former continued his rampant form in the format and got to his fifty in 44 deliveries. Gill, who had been returning to the helm after an injury layoff and also making his return to international scenes for the first time since his T20 World Cup snub, slammed his 16th ODI fifty in 66 balls.

Soon, in the 27th over, Gill handed one to Glenn Phillips at extra cover and walked off scoring 56 off 71. Shreyas Iyer then showed great intent and smashed leg-spinner Adithya Ashok for two fours and one six as India got back into the game. Kohli and Iyer shared a 77-run stand for the third wicket, but their partnership ended at a crucial stage, with Jamieson initiating a short collapse.

The tall pacer first picked Kohli at 93 in the first delivery of the 40th over, and then sent Ravindra Jadeja packing cheaply on the over’s last delivery. Returning for the 42nd over, Jamieson dismissed Iyer for 49 off the first ball as the Men in Blue suffered a major setback. With Washington Sundar suffering an injury earlier in the day, Harshit Rana walked out to bat at No. 7. While he managed to hit a couple of fours and a maximum, his stay was cut short at 29 (23) by debutant Kristian Clarke, who picked up his maiden ODI wicket.

As the target and remaining deliveries came down at an equal rate, Rahul smashed consecutive boundaries in the 49th over, narrowing the target to one run with seven balls left. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six off the next delivery to finish off the chase as he made sure that India won the game with an over to spare.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a crucial anchoring role with a composed 84 as New Zealand posted a competitive total of 300/8. After being put in to bat, the visiting side’s openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls started cautiously on a sluggish pitch before steadily increasing the scoring rate. The duo reached their half-centuries off consecutive deliveries in the 20th over and stitched together a 117-run opening stand, New Zealand’s first century partnership away from home since 2019, helping the visitors reach 104 without loss after 20 overs.

India clawed back through Harshit Rana, whose sharp bowling and KL Rahul’s excellent wicketkeeping ended Nicholls’ knock of 62. Rana struck again soon after to dismiss Conway for 56, shifting the momentum India’s way. Mohammed Siraj removed Will Young, while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for Glenn Phillips, leaving New Zealand at 153/4 in 30 overs.

Mitchell Hay provided a brief counterattack with an 18-run cameo, but it was Daryl Mitchell who held the innings together. Showing patience and control, Mitchell brought up a measured half-century and continued to anchor the innings even as wickets fell around him. India tightened the screws in the death overs, with Michael Bracewell run out for 16 and Zakary Foulkes dismissed for 1.

Prasidh Krishna finally ended Mitchell’s resistance in the 48th over, dismissing him for a well-crafted 84. Late runs from Kyle Jamieson and debutant Kristian Clarke helped New Zealand cross the 300-run mark as Krishna ended up conceding 12 runs in the final over. The visitors eventually finished at 300/8.

The two sides will now travel to Rajkot for the second ODI, set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 300/8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 84, Henry Nicholls 62; Mohammed Siraj 2-40, Harshit Rana 2-65) lost to India (Virat Kohli 93, Shubman Gill 56; Kyle Jamieson 4-41, Kristian Clarke 1-73) by four wickets.

