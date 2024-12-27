1st Test: Ervine, Bennett hit tons as Zimbabwe post 586; Afghans at 95/2

Bulawayo, Dec 27 Skipper Craig Ervine and Brian Bennett scored centuries after Sean Williams reached the three-figure mark on the opening day as Zimbabwe posted a massive 586 runs on the second day of the first Test against Afghanistan and claimed two early wickets at the Queens Sports Club here on Friday. This is Zimbabwe's highest-ever Test score against Afghanistan.

Sean Williams, who was unbeaten on 145 at the end of the first day, could add only nine more runs to his total when Zimbabwe started at the overnight score of 363/4. But Ervine, who were batting on 56 not out, scored 104 while Bennett contributed an unbeaten 110 as Zimbabwe reached a massive score.

They then took further control of the match by claiming two early wickets to reduce Afghanistan to 95/2 in 30 overs. Rahmat Shah was batting on 49 along with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on 16 not out and the onus will be on them to help Afghanistan make a strong replay in their first innings.

Starting on 363/4, Afghanistan got early success as Naveed Zadran got Sean Williams for the addition of 20 runs to the score when the seasoned batter fell to a barrage of short-pitched stuff, pulling it straight to Rahmat Shah in the deep.

Afghanistan's hopes of more success were delayed by Ervine and Bennett, who shared an 82-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Ervine completed his century 106 deliveries. He was out soon, edging behind off Zia-ur Rahman for 104 off 176 deliveries, hitting 10 fours.

Bennett continued to hold the fort at the other end despite losing Brandon Mavuis for a two-ball duck. He found good support from Newman Nyamhuri (26) and Blessing Muzarsbani as he reached his century off 121 balls. He remained unbeaten with 110 off 124 balls studded with five fours and four sixes as the hosts reached a massive total.

In reply, Afghanistan got off to a poor start as they lost debutant Sediqullah Atal (3) in the second over, castled by fellow debutant Trevor Gwandu for three. Abdul Malik and Rahmat Shah added 61 runs for the second wicket partnership before Malik fell to Blessing Muzarabani, miscuing a catch to Ben Curran in fine leg region.

Afghanistan are still 491 runs behind and will now look up to Rahmat Shah and skipper Shahidi for recovery.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 586 all out in 135.2 overs (Sean Williams 154, Craig Ervine 104, Brian Bennett 110 not out, Ben Curran 68; AM Ghazanfar 3-127, Zia-ur-Rehman 2-101, Naveed Zadran 2-109) lead Afghanistan 95/2 in 30 overs (Rahmat Shah 49 not out, Hashmatullah Shahidi 16 not out; Trevor Gwandu 1-16, Blessing Muzarabani 1-15) by 491 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor