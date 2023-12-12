2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Amee, Umadevi storm into women’s snooker quarters
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2023 06:14 PM2023-12-12T18:14:31+5:302023-12-12T18:15:07+5:30
Chennai, Dec 12 Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh moved into the quarterfinals of the 15 Red ...
Chennai, Dec 12 Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh moved into the quarterfinals of the 15 Red women’s snooker on Tuesday, two days after regaining the women’s 6-Red snooker crown in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships.
Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals, as she set her eyes on repeating the treble – 6-Red snooker, 15-Red snooker and billiards in the same year – a feat she achieved in 2017.
Meanwhile, the experienced R Umadevi led a Karnataka trio that includes Vidya Pillai and last year’s runner-up Keerthana Pandian into the quarters, while Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramachandran and RT Mohita also advanced to the last-8 stage.
In the men’s snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB) and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB) by an identical margin.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app