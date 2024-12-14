23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind kicks off in Gujarat

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], December 14 : The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind was inaugurated in Nadiad, Gujarat on Saturday.

Organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), the championship will have over 150 talented participants competing across various disciplines over the course of the next three days, celebrating the indomitable spirit of these exceptional athletes, according to a release from National Athletics Championship for the Blind.

The championship was inaugurated at the Sports Complex in Nadiad. The event will provide a platform to visually impaired athletes (T-11 & F-11) and those with low vision (T-12, T-13 & F-12, F-13) aged 19 and above across India to compete in both men's and women's open categories, across a range of disciplines, including sprints, throws, jumps, chess, and more.

All events are being conducted in adherence to international standards, setting the stage for a thrilling and competitive atmosphere.

"Organizing the 23rd Usha National Athletic Championship for the Blind is incredibly important to us (IBSA) and the entire sports community of visually impaired in India. This year's Championship marks a historic shift - for the first time, the event will feature participation from entire states, rather than just affiliates, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable opportunity for everyone. This is a change we've been working towards for years, and I'm excited to finally see it come to fruition," general secretary of the Indian Blind Sports Association, David Absalom said, according to the release.

Speaking on the occasion, Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives & Associations at USHA said, "As we mark our third year of partnership with IBSA for the Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind, it's heartening to witness the increasing participation of female athletes each year."

"Athletes like Simran Sharma have shown that, with the right opportunities, visually impaired individuals can achieve remarkable success and inspire the nation. At Usha, it is deeply fulfilling to collaborate with IBSA in nurturing a platform that enables these talented athletes to showcase their skills and access greater opportunities," she added.

