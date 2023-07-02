"World Cup ahead is the main focus": Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka qualified for World Cup 2023

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 2 : Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has made it clear that the Lions' main focus is the World Cup 2023 after they managed to book their berth with a victory against the host Zimbabwe on Sunday in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club.

Sri Lanka chased down the target of 166 without breaking a sweat as Pathum Nissanka struck an unbeaten century which allowed them to cruise through the chase.

In the post-match presentation, Shanaka made it clear that considering their history, Sri Lanka needs to play at the biggest stage and they are eager to deliver at the biggest cricket tournament.

"It's a big achievement (to qualify for the World Cup) but still, you know what we have done in the past in World Cups...we hold the 1996 World Cup, runners-up in 2011 and we have been playing amazing cricket in the World Cups. So it was a much-needed thing for Sri Lanka to play on that big stage. World Cup ahead is the main focus and main target for us. So we are waiting to deliver there as well," Shanak said as quoted by ESPNcricifo.

Shanaka also went on to shed some light on the tactic that his team executes on the pitch which has helped them to enjoy a successful tournament.

"Credit to the other teams; they played really well in the tournament. Some other teams gave us some good fights but still, we are the better side. To be honest, these bunch of players, they have got their own skill, and they utilized the conditions really well over here. We stick to our basics whatever the condition, whatever the situation is," he added.

He further went on to make it clear that they won't ease off against West Indies despite confirming their place in the World Cup.

"We want to play the hardest as much as we can. That is what's important. Not going to take it lightly against West Indies, so we are going to give our maximum over there as well," Shanaka signed off.

Sri Lanka will square off against West Indies on Friday at the Harare Sports Club.

