Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa, son killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

Harpal Randhawa, an Indian mining tycoon and his son were among six who were killed in a private plane crash near a diamond mine in Zimbabwe. Media reports said the plane crashed in southwestern part of the country after a technical fault. Harpal Randhawa was the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company that produced gold and coal and also refined nickel and copper. According to media reports in Zimbabwe, the plane crashed in Zvamahande area of Mashava.

The plane was a Cessna 206 aircraft owned by RioZim. It was travelling from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident occurred. The Murowa diamond mine, near which the plane crashed, is partly owned by RioZim. All passengers and crew on board lost their lives in the accident.State-owned daily newspaper The Herald reported citing police that four of the victims were foreigners and the other two were Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said that the crash occurred on September 29 between 7:30 am and 8 am, said a Press Trust of India report. The aircraft left Harare at 6 am for the mine. It crashed about 6 km from Mashava.Rio Zim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.Names of the deceased are yet to be released by police but journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, who was a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death