Sri Lanka Announces T20I Squad for Series Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has unveiled the T20 International squad set to face Zimbabwe in a three-match series on home turf. The approval for the squad came from the country's Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Harin Fernando. The R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host all three matches on January 14, 16, and 18.

Ace spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will debut as captain in this series. The 26-year-old is making a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL), forcing him to miss the entire 2023 World Cup and undergo surgery. Notably, Dunith Wellalage, who showcased his all-around skills during the Asia Cup, was excluded from the squad.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe series has been unveiled!



Wanindu Hasaranga – Captain

Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain

Kusal Mendis

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kusal Janith Perera

Angelo Mathews

Dasun Shanaka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kamindu Mendis

Pathum Nissanka –… — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 9, 2024

Pathum Nissanka, recovering from a suspected case of dengue that led to his hospitalization, is included, pending fitness evaluation. Unfortunately, his illness caused him to miss the ODI series.

Sri Lanka Squad:

- Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

- Charith Asalanka (vc)

- Kusal Mendis

- Sadeera Samarawickrama

- Kusal Janith Perera

- Angelo Mathews

- Dasun Shanaka

- Dhananjaya de Silva

- Kamindu Mendis

- Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness)

- Maheesh Theekshana

- Dushmantha Chameera

- Dilshan Madushanka

- Matheesha Pathirana

- Nuwan Thushara

- Akila Dananjaya

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe gave the hosts a tough challenge in the 2nd ODI after the first match ended with no result. Choosing to bat, Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine scored 82 off 127 deliveries, but lacked significant support from other batsmen. The team was bowled out for 208 in 44.4 overs. In response, Sri Lanka faced their own struggles but secured victory with six balls to spare, thanks to Janith Liyanage's resilient 95 and crucial contributions from Jeffery Vandersay (19*) and Dushmantha Chameera (18*).