RCB's Rajat Patidar Slams 151 in Unofficial Test versus England Lions

Rajat Patidar smoked a sensational century against England Lions in the ongoing 1st unofficial Test in Ahmedabad.It was indeed an innings of character for Patidar as none of his teammates could touch the 25-run mark.He batted with remarkable intent and ended up scoring 151 off 158 balls, a knock laced with 19 boundaries and five maximums.

Responding to England Lions's first innings total of 553/8d, India A suffered a shocking collapse.Five of India's top-seven batters were dismissed under 10 as India lost seven wickets inside 100 runs.Patidar, who batted at three, backed his attacking game and fought alone.

Earlier, England, starting from its overnight 382 for 3, motored on riding on a fine 125 off 182 balls by captain Josh Bohannon, who resumed the day from 93.

Bohannon got excellent support from Dan Mousley (68 off 115 balls) and Potts (44 not out) and Jack Carson (53).

For India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took four wickets (4/137)