2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal are future batting pillars of Indian cricket, says Ashwin

Kanpur, Oct 1 Indian cricket’s next generation of batting talent is quietly making waves, and star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has high hopes for two of the country’s brightest young stars — Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both players impressed during India’s recent 2-0 Test sweep against Bangladesh, with Jaiswal finishing as the top run-scorer of the series, accumulating 189 runs at an average of 47.25, while Gill closely followed with 164 runs at an impressive average of 54.66, including a century in the first Test.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashwin showered praise on the duo, emphasising their potential to become key players for India, especially in overseas conditions. "Look, I think Yashasvi Jaiswal is a special talent. He plays freely and willingly. He’s just started his international career, as is Shubman Gill. Both of them are still in the formative years of playing Test cricket, but I believe they will be the future pillars and overseas stars for Indian cricket," Ashwin said.

Jaiswal, who has already turned heads with his aggressive yet controlled approach, has quickly become a fan favourite. His ability to dominate bowlers with three fifties in the series showcased the kind of temperament that is vital in the longer format. Gill, who has cemented himself as a reliable opener, also delivered a strong performance with his century in the first Test, solidifying his growing reputation as a technically sound and adaptable batter.

Ashwin, a senior figure in the team and one of India's most seasoned players recognized that the duo has the raw material to succeed but emphasised that they need to continually improve and evolve. "It’s just that they need to be able to encounter more and more new experiences and be able to identify for themselves what they need to work on. The raw material is there, and it’s evident to everyone that both of them are high-quality players," Ashwin added.

Both players have already showcased their class in previous outings. In the Test series against England, Jaiswal amassed a staggering 712 runs from nine innings, including two double-hundreds, while Gill followed with 452 runs, averaging 56.50 with two centuries. Their consistency in both home and away conditions has proven that they are ready to take on tougher challenges in the years to come.

India’s cricketing future looks bright with these young stars leading the charge. Their next big test will come in the upcoming series against New Zealand starting on October 16, followed by the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, beginning on November 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor