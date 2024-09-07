2W National Racing C'ship: Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Vishwanath share honours

Chennai, Sep 7 Teenagers and TVS Racing team-mates Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) split the day’s honours with a victory apiece into the two premier Pro-Stock categories on a day of stirring action in the fourth and penultimate round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Sarthak overcame a poor start to post his sixth win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category ahead of Chiranth and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate).

The result in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class race was the reverse with the Chiranth coming through an up-and-down six laps, the last of which saw him and Sarthak coming together, but staying in the saddle to complete the race with KY Ahamed, recovering from a viral fever, made it a 1-2-3 for TVS Racing.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Ryhana Bee, seeking to regain the National title in the Girls' category (Stock 165cc) after three years, scored a lights-to-flag win after topping the practice and qualifying sessions with her new team, Rockers Racing.

Mysuru’s 22-year-old Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) kept his nerves in a tense finish to score his maiden win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race while Pradeep C, a private entrant from Bengaluru, wrote his own script in winning the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race after starting from P4.

Coimbatore’s Raj Kumar C upstaged favourites to record his first win of the season in the Open (Apache RR 310) category as he finished well ahead of Manoj Yesuadian (Chennai) and championship leader Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore).

CS Kedarnath from Tirupati held off Bengaluru’s Harshith Bogar and Akarsh Jangam (Hyderabad) in a tight finish as the trio finished the Rookie (Apache RTR 200) race in close formation that also included Tejash BA (Tumakuru) in P4. Less than a second separated the quartet. It was Kedarnath’s second win of the season.

Later, SP Shuria from Trichy won a battle royal against Pune’s Saimah Ajaz Baig with a last lap overtaking to win the Girls (Apache RTR 200) race that was briefly interrupted by a red flag stoppage due to an on-track incident. Finishing third was Aisvariya of Coimbatore, ahead of Bengaluru’s Poojita Anil Kumar.

Mohsin Paramban from Malappuram extended his hold on the NSF 250R class with his fourth win of the season took him further away from the pack in the championship standings. Completing the podium were Kolhapur’s Siddesh Sawant and Prakash Kamat (Bengaluru). The outcome of the six-lap race was in suspense until the top three crossed the finish line within a second of each other.

The results (Provisional, all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing) (11mins, 06.531secs); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, TVS Racing) (11:07.005); 3. Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:07.445).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-1): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (11:36.813); 2. Sarthak Chavan (11:37.144); 3. KY Ahamed (Chennai) (11:39.098) (All from TVS Racing).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1): 1. Tasmai Cariappa (Mysuru, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:54.080); 2. Abdul Basim RS (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (12:54.197); 3. Kamal Niwas (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (13:10.998).

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (10:58.147); 2. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (11:05.691); 3. Rakshita Dave (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:05.793).

Stock 301-400cc (Novice, Race-1): 1. Pradeep C (Bengaluru, Pvt) (12:18.943); 2. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:20.582); 3. Aldrin Babu (Chalakudy, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:22.718).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, Race-1): 1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (11:22.639); 2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (11:23.163); 3. Prakash Kamat (Bengaluru) (11:23.280).

TVS India One-Make Championship:

Open (Apache RR 310, Race-1): 1. Raj Kumar C (Coimbatore) (11:48.043); 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) (11:48.455); 3. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (11:48.567).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-1): 1. CS Kedarnath (Tirupati) (13:29.012); 2. Harshith Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:29.760); 3. Akarsh Jangam (Hyderabad) (13:29.811).

Girls (Apache RTR 200, Race-1, 4 laps): 1. SP Shuria (Trichy) (09:04.823); 2. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (09:04.888); 3. Aisvariya V (Coimbatore) (09:16.913).

