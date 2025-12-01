3 on 3 gives us a real chance: Prashanti Singh backs India's basketball future

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Padma Shri and former Indian basketball captain Prashanti Singh believes the fast-growing 3x3 format could play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian basketball.

Speaking on India's prospects in the game, Prashanti highlighted how the 3x3 format offers a realistic pathway for India to compete at the highest level.

"I think with 3 on 3 coming up, this is a good chance for us. We can do well in individual games in Olympic sports because there is individual accountability. We have to make a team of four players in 3 on 3. You can make a good team. If you have a pool of 25 to 30 players at the domestic level, you will get a world beater. I think with this format, we can really do well," the Arjuna awardee told ANI.

"This is the future of basketball worldwide because there is a culture of short, crisp and explosive sports. This is the future. The future should be adapted as soon as possible. So, this championship is all about that," she said.

She further stressed the importance of early adoption and wider participation to ensure sustained growth.

"We should adapt it as soon as possible. We should make it more popular. Then our players will get more exposure to this level. Everyone from under-14 to senior level is included in this. So, this is a good competition. This is a well-made model set. Juniors are watching the seniors. Seniors are getting a good exposure," she added.

Roopam Harish Sharma, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship, said on the competitive standard.

"This time we have kept Rs 1 lakh for first prize, Rs 50,000 for second prize and Rs 30,000 for third prize winners," she said.

