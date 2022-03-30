3BL to expand its Women's League to 12 teams in Season 4

Seeing the positive response to the recently concluded third season of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) backed 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL), the number of women's teams is all set to double for the next season.

The 3BL Season 3 witnessed participation from leading national and international men's and women's 3x3 Basketball players.

A post-season press conference was held earlier today by 3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi and Prerna Sharma, Director of YKBK Enterprise Pvt, which owns the '3BL' intellectual property.

"We are delighted with the competitive fire with which all teams, especially women, participated. In a conscious endeavour to bring parity and enhance inclusion, come 3BL Season 4, we will be doubling the number of women's teams from six to twelve. With this move, we carry on our relentless push to provide equal opportunities and acknowledge the love for basketball among Indian female athletes, " Prerna Sharma said.

"From the next 3BL season onwards, the number of women's teams will be the same as the men. This will add to the growing list of Indian women's players registered on the FIBA 3x3 portal and continue to drive up the Indian women's ranking to bring it on par with men."

Former India captain Raspreet Sidhu led Delhi Divas were crowned the champions of the second season of the Women's League that was held alongside the third season of the Men's League.

"Delhi Divas will be joining men's runners up Ahmedabad Wingers, at the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3x3 Cup in Indonesia. I am proud to be the owner of Delhi Divas and we will support our team to win the Championship title in ABL as we did in 3BL Season 3," Prerna Sharma said.

The upcoming ABL 3x3 Cup will be held in Bali, Indonesia from 16-17 April, and Delhi Divas' participation will mark the first time in history that an Indian women's basketball club team is competing in an international competition.

"On behalf of all the players from the Women's League, I take the opportunity to thank [3BL Commissioner] Rohit Bakshi and Prerna Sharma Bakshi [3BL Director] for giving all the young girls a platform. This [3BL] is what India needs. We need a stage to showcase our talent," said Raspreet Sidhu of Delhi Divas, who was named the women's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 3BL Season 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor