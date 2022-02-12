3rd Edition of Khelo India Archery Tournament kicks off at SAI Sonepat

Archery Association of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has started the domestic tournaments to provide needed competitive exposure to the athletes in order to develop their mental toughness and prepare them for major international tournaments.

On the back of huge success of the 1st and 2nd Khelo India Archery Tournaments which were conducted in November and December respectively, AAI in collaboration with the SAI has started 3nd Khelo India Archery Tournament competition from 12th to 13th Feb'22 at NCOE Sonepat. The tournament started today with participants from North Zone competing with enthusiasm.

This time the tournament is organized in Junior/Senior/Cadet categories in Recurve and Compound events. The tournament has got a huge boost with more entries with the participation of 289 archers (139 in Compound (99 boys and 40 girls) and 150 in Recurve ( 92 boys and 58 girls) ).

The 3rd Khelo India Archery Tournament has a record number of 289 entries in comparison to 182 and 250 of 1st and 2nd Khelo India Archery Tournaments respectively.

The highlights of the tournaments are:

Team and Mixed team matches - enhance competitive exposure

Individual entries allowed to enhance participation

Losers match - to give further match competition to them

All the archers and coaches expressed their happiness over the conduct of the event and they said that they are happy as they would get the opportunity every month to compete in such competitions.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor