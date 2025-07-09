3rd Test: No decision on Bumrah's return, says Pant as India mulls bowling combo

London, July 9 India vice-captain Rishabh Pant credited his camaraderie with skipper Shubman Gill as the reason for their superb coordination while batting and in the field, which has resulted in the brilliant comeback by the team in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

As Gill struck a massive 269 and followed up with 161 in the second innings, while pacer Akash Deep claimed 10 wickets in the match, India handed England a big defeat to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-1.

India head into the third Test at the Lord’s with huge momentum behind them following a dominant 336-run victory in the second Test in Birmingham. While the short gap between matches might pose a challenge, Pant sees it as a potential advantage.

“Definitely it's a short turnaround, but like you said, when you have momentum on your side, you want that short turnaround,” said Pant on the eve of the third Test. “We are not thinking about it too much. It's good for us to have the momentum, but eventually, you’ve got to play good cricket. This team will play better and will win eventually.”

The wicketkeeper-batter was also unfazed by the threat posed by the England pace attack bolstered by the return of Jofra Archer into the playing XI in place of Josh Tongue.

“Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and give my 200%," Pant said. "It's not particularly about any individual. Yes, it's going to be a good contest because he’s coming back after a long break. I’m happy he’s back.”

The fiery quick has returned commanding numbers in the longest format, snapping 42 wickets in 13 contests and returning three five-wicket hauls.

Pant also shed light on the unpredictable nature of the Dukes ball in this series, which has tested both batters and wicketkeepers.

“It's definitely irritating for the players," Pant said. "Every ball plays differently.

“When it becomes softer, it doesn't do too much, but as soon as it’s changed, it starts doing a lot again. So as a batsman, you’ve got to keep adjusting constantly.”

Though Pant remained tight-lipped on India's bowling attack for the Lord's Test and also did not say whether pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will, as expected by many experts, return to the playing XI after missing the second Test to manage his workload.

He heaped praise on Bumrah, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test before going wicketless in the second.

He also said India has not yet decided on their bowling combination for the third Test. The team management has to decide whether to go into the match with an extra pacer or spinner. After playing the first Test with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner, India included Washington Sundar as the second spinner. But it was the pacers, led by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who claimed the majority of wickets.

“I think the option is still open. Discussions are still going on," he said. “Whether it’s 3-1 [three pacers + one spinner] or 3-2, we’ll know by tomorrow. Because sometimes in two days, the wicket changes colour, the moisture becomes less. We’ll take a final call based on how we think the pitch will play.”

