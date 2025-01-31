4th T2OI: Hardik, Dube power India to 181/9 after Mahmood's historic triple wicket maiden

Pune, Jan 31 Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) produced a counter-attacking partnership to rescue India from a precarious position and push them to a competitive 181/9 in 20 overs after Saqib Mahmood's (3 for 35) against England in the fourth T2OI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The final 10 overs saw a remarkable turnaround, with the duo stitching together a crucial stand, launching a blistering attack on England’s pace battery before late wickets halted the momentum.

Jofra Archer began the proceedings with a lively first over, conceding a six and a four to Abhishek Sharma. However, it was Saqib Mahmood who stole the show, registering a historic triple-wicket maiden, the first-ever in men’s T20 internationals.

Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and Suryakumar Yadav (0) all fell in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 12/3 in two overs. Samson guided a rising delivery straight to deep square leg, Varma sliced his first ball to Archer to deep-third man, and Suryakumar chipped a catch to short mid-on, playing right into England’s well-set trap.

Mahmood was not as quick as Mark Wood, but he skidded the ball through, which troubled the Indian top order. While the shot selection of all three dismissed batters appeared appropriate for the length, the ball seemed to hurry onto them when they attempted to play proactively. However, Rinku Singh stayed on the back foot and executed a well-timed pull shot for six, which might have been the right way to counter Mahmood.

With the top order crumbling, Abhishek Sharma stood firm, playing some exquisite ground strokes instead of his usual aggressive aerial approach. He collected back-to-back boundaries off Mahmood and Carse, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Rinku Singh provided support, counter-attacking Archer with a powerful cover drive and a pull for six, helping India reach 47/3 at the end of the PowerPlay.

Skipper Jos Buttler introduced Adil Rashid soon after, and the veteran leg-spinner kept the Indian batters in check with his clever variations. Rashid’s witty use of the googly troubled both Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma, as they struggled to pick him apart. Abhishek welcomed Rashid with a four through cover, but Rashid had the last laugh as he looped one in and Abhishek slog-swept it only to land in the hands of Bethell in the deep square leg. Abhishek departed after well-played Abhishek Sharma 29 (19b 4x4 1x6).

Meanwhile, Archer’s express pace continued to test the Indian middle order, with his well-directed bouncers. Rashid, on the other hand, continued his stranglehold over the Indian batters using the googly well to beat the left-handed Rinku and Dube.

After drinks break, India resumed at 72/4 after 10 overs, struggling to break free from England’s disciplined bowling. Rinku Singh tried to take on Brydon Carse but fell for 30, top-edging a short ball straight to deep third, where Adil Rashid completed the catch.

With India at 98/5 in 13 overs, the onus was on Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube to steady the innings and provide a strong finish.

As Rashid continued his spell, Dube took charge, dispatching him for a four and a six, crossing the 100-run mark for India. Hardik, on the other end, started finding his rhythm, smashing Carse for consecutive boundaries before hammering Mahmood for two massive sixes in the next over. The duo brought up a fifty-run partnership, and India’s innings gained much-needed momentum.

With Overton back into the attack, Hardik wasted no time, capitalising on a waist-high full toss to send the ball flying over third man for four. A free hit followed, and Pandya launched it straight back for a six, reaching his half-century in style. However, Overton finally had his revenge, forcing Hardik into a mistimed shot, which resulted in a high catch to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Hardik departed for a well-made 53 off 30 balls, but not before injecting life into India’s innings.

Despite losing Hardik, Dube carried on the assault, reaching his fifty with back-to-back fours against Carse. India inched closer to the 190-run mark, but Overton’s final over ensured England had the last laugh. Axar Patel fell early, Arshdeep Singh sacrificed his wicket to get Dube back on strike, but Overton’s effective short-ball strategy restricted India to just three runs in the last over as India finished 181 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

India 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqid Mahmood 3-35, Jamie Overton 2-32) against India

