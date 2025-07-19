4th Test going to be the biggest examination yet for Gill as a leader, says Chappell

New Delhi, July 19 Former India head coach Greg Chappell believes the upcoming Old Trafford Test against England is shaping up to be the biggest examination for Shubman Gill in his time as India’s captain, adding that he needs to bring composure and clarity in his actions to ensure the series is alive.

Gill has scored three centuries against England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. But after India lost the third Test at Lord’s by 22 runs and are 1-2 behind in the five-match series, Gill has the huge task of leading the visitors’ to achieving victory in the fourth Test at Manchester, starting on July 23.

“The Old Trafford Test is shaping to be the biggest examination yet for Gill - not just as a batter, but as a leader. He's learning on the job, but the timeline is not generous. He must bring composure, clarity, and confidence to a side that desperately needs it. And he must do it now.”

“That doesn't mean he can't show emotion. In fact, his passion on the field at Lord's was good to see. But actions like getting into Zak Crawley's face over time-wasting only matter if they are backed up by the hard work done behind the scenes. A captain earns the right to be loud when he's already done the quiet work of planning, uniting, and inspiring his group.”

“A bright young talent, he has shown greatness with the bat and glimpses of leadership potential, but this moment will define his trajectory as a Test captain. It's not an easy environment in which to grow, but it's the one he's in - and the stakes couldn't be higher,” wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo on Saturday.

With Gill still being a work in progress as a Test captain, Chappell, who played 87 Tests for Australia and later became their selector, further opined the right-handed batter also needs to become a good communicator and should begin setting expectations in terms of how the team should perform in the longer format.

“Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards. That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances.”

“Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break - clear, calm communication is essential. His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust.”

“If Gill wants to become a great Test captain, this is his moment to stamp his authority. Not just with the bat, but with his leadership. Set the standard. Demand it of others. Pick your team. Back them. And make sure every man knows what is expected and hold them to it.”

“Because in the end, cricket isn't about heroes. It's about partnerships. It's about teams. And it's about captains who bring the best out of those around them. If Gill can lead with clarity of thought and strength of purpose, he won't just shape this series, he'll shape the future of Indian cricket,” he concluded.

