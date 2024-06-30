5th World Nomad Games to start from September 8 to 13 in Astana

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 30 : The 5th World Nomad Games will take place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana from September 8 to 13, featuring international competitions in ethnic sports.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, more than 2,000 participants from 85 countries will take part in the event. The Games include three main fields: sports, culture, and science.

The infrastructure for the 5th World Nomad Games includes six major venues in the capital: Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat Hippodrome, Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex, and the Duman Complex.

Horse racing competitions, traditional archery and national types of hunting with birds, as well as horse riding competitions will be held at the Kazanat racetrack and on the territory of Ethnoaul. The Wrestling Palace was named after Zh. Ushkempirov and Alau Ice Palace will host competitions in national types of wrestling, martial arts and folk games, and traditional intellectual games will be held in the Duman complex. The Qazaqstan Athletics Sports will house the WNG Accreditation and Equipment Centers.

As per the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India statement, the main site for the implementation of the WNG cultural program will be the Universe of Nomads, Ethno-village (Ethno-Aul), which is located on the territory of 10 hectares adjacent to the Kazanat race course on the south-western side, as well as activities within the cultural program will be additionally held at various venues of Astana (city squares, parks, public gardens, other public spaces, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, exhibition halls,

The events of the scientific program of the Games will be held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

