A look at India's record-making campaign at Asian Para Games 2023

New Delhi [India], December 31 : The Indian contingent orchestrated a stellar performance during the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou. With 111 medals29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronzethey concluded their campaign at the Para multi-sport event in fifth place on the medal tally.

The Asian Para Games 2023 was India's best-ever medal tally at the continental multi-sport event after passing the previous record of the 2018 Asian Para Games, where they clinched 72 medals, including 15 gold, from the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Only China, Iran, Japan and the Republic of Korea were ahead of India in the medal tally of the multi-sport event. China topped the tally with 521 medals, including 214 gold.

At the 2023 Asian Para Games, India broke three world records. Two were in javelin throws, while another one came in archery.

Now, javelin thrower Gurjar Sundar Singh holds the world record in men's javelin throw-F46 discipline with his 68.60m effort, which helped him clinch the old medal-winning. Meanwhile, Sumit Antil holds the landmark in men's javelin throw-F64 with his 73.29-meter attempt.

India sealed 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver, and 20 bronze. Meanwhile, India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronzes. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each.

Another eye-catching moment at the 2023 Asian Para Games was Sheetal Devi's performance in archery.

At the multi-sport event, Sheetal won three medals, which included a women's team silver, a mixed team gold, and gold in the women's singles compound open event.

In the women's singles event, Sheetal showcased a stupendous performance and defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur, with her precision, took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets, with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game, with Alim Nur missing the mark on a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.

In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals. India won four medals, including one gold, one silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including one silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze medal in para-judo and two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

Pramod Bhagat's performance was outstanding, with three medals in para-badminton, including gold.

At the Asian Para Games 2023, the reigning Paralympic and Asian Para Games champion Pramod Bhagat won the gold to defend his title in the para badminton men's singles SL3 event. He also secured bronze medals in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events, respectively.

Rakesh Kumar secured a brilliant silver medal in the Men's Individual Compound Archery in a closely fought contest against Iran and also alongwith Suraj Singh clinched a silver medal in the Men's Doubles Compound Open event.

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun from India won gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. India dominated the men's Badminton singles SL3 tournament, with two podium finishes. On the other hand, Thulasimathi won gold in the Badminton women's singles SU5 division, defeating China's Quixia Yang 2-0. Earlier, Raman Sharma won gold in the men's 1500m T-38 event with a time of 4:20.80.

A total of 303 Indian para-athletes went to Hangzhou to take part in the multi-sport event, which included 191 men and 112 women. It was also India's largest contingent at the continental event. In the 2018 Para Asian Games, India sent 190 athletes.

The extravagant Para Asian Games started on October 22 and concluded on the 28th of the same month.

