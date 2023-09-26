"A shining example of dedication and perseverance”: PM Modi congratulates Neha Thakur

New Delhi [India], September 26 : After Neha Thakur secured the silver medal in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated the 17-year-old sailor.

Narendra Modi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and praised the young sailor for clinching a silver medal at the ongoing multi-sport event and said that she is an example of dedication and perseverance.

The Prime Minister also showered praise on Thakur and said that her exceptional performance is proof of her talent and hard work. PM Modi also wished Thakur for her future ventures.

"A shining example of dedication and perseverance! Neha Thakur has secured a Silver medal in Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 event. Her exceptional performance is a testament to her talent and hard work. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

With Neha Thakur;’s silver medal, India clinched their first medal in sailing at the 19th Asian Games, and also gave India their first medal on Tuesday.

Thakur scored a net total of 27 points after 11 races, with which she bagged the silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event.

Earlier Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also posted on X congratulating Neha for her phenomenal performance at the Asian Games.

"Sailing Triumph Begins for Team with a SILVER Huge congratulations to the talented 17-year-old, Neha Thakur, for securing in Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event. An outstanding effort with 28 points (Net 23) after 11 races! Conquering the challenging waters, Neha's journey throughout the #AsianGames2022 has been nothing short of consistent brilliance, never falling below Rank-5 in any of the races. Her strength, resilience, and unwavering determination have rightfully earned our nation a well-deserved medal. Phenomenal effort, Neha" The Sports Minister posted.

Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with 16 points. While LKeira Marie Carlyle of Singapore sealed the third place with 28.

The 17-year-old on Monday finished third in girl’s dinghy ILCA4 race nine, improved one spot to reach second after race 10 with an overall timing of 24:48.

On Tuesday, India stands in sixth place in the medal tally with a total of 13 medals, which includes three golds, four silvers, and six bronze medals.

