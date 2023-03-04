Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Ross Branch finishes in 5th position

Abu Dhabi, March 4 Hero MotoSports Team Rally concluded their campaign at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023 (ADDC) with a remarkable top-5 result.

Hero MotoSports rider Ross Branch followed up his impressive Dakar 2023 performance with a consistent result all through the five days of the rally, finishing well within the top-10 spots in every stage. In the fifth and final stage, he crossed the finish line in the 4th fastest time, and earned the 5th place in the overall standings of the rally.

The Botswanan made two Stage podium finishes this week, battling an extremely fierce competition with the world's top riders and factory teams. His team mate, Sebastian Buhler had to withdraw from the race after Stage 1 due to an unfortunate technical mishap.

The first 10 positions at ADDC were tightly contested by top Rally GP class riders, all of whom had an equal chance to find a place on the final podium. At the end of five stages and over 17 hours of saddle time, Ross Branch finished the race with just a six-minute time gap from the winner of ADDC '23.

The last stage of the rally put the riders through 206 kms of final battle, and another 165 kms in liaisons, moving the entire rally from Qasr Al Sarab to Abu Dhabi. The podium ceremony in the capital city of Abu Dhabi closed this edition of the challenge, which was also the second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship 2023.

