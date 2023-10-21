Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start their Para Asian Games campaign with wins

Hangzhou [China], October 21 : Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam kickstarted their Para Asian Games campaign with wins on Saturday.

Pramod Bhagat, who will be defending his Asian gold medal, started his campaign with an easy win over Chinese Taipei's Hsing Chih Huang.

The game lasted 31 minutes and Pramod looked in control right from the first point. The final score read 21-9 and 21-18 and will now face Maldivian Abdul Latheef Mohamed. In the mixed doubles event, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass defeated Thailand's Chanida Srinavakul in straight sets. The match lasted only 19 minutes and the final score read 21-08 and 21-14, according to a release.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam also registered a win against Chinese Taipei's Yeh En-Chuan to open his tournament. In the first set Sukant was pushed by his opponent but eventually won the first set with a score of 25-23, in the second set Sukant showcased his experience and overpowered the opponent with a score of 21-5. He will now face Maldivian Ahmed Fayaz.

In other results, Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thulasimathi defeated Syria's Sheiha Feras and Matar Altaf by 2-0 in a Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group stage match, Krishna Nagar defeated China's Qingtao Zeng by 2-1 in Men's Singles SH6 Group stage match, Abu Hubaida and Ale Prem Kumar defeated Sumpradit Aphichat and Kornpeekanok Chatchai by 2-0 in Men's Doubles WH1-WH2 Group play - Gp D Match Sarkar Manoj defeated Pakistan's Gohar Zeeshan by 2-0 In Men's Singles SL3 Group play - GP D Match 3, Nitesh Kumar defeated Indonesia's Dwiyoko by 2-0 in Men's Singles SL3 Group play Gp B Match 3 and Ale Prem Kumar defeated Vietnam's Hoang Manh Giang by 2-0 in Men's Singles WH1-Group play-Gp F Match 5.

The Para Asian Games will officially begin from October 22 and will go on till October 28.

