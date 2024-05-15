Adani Sportsline's athletes shine in Gujarat State Jr Basketball Championship

Ahmedabad, May 15 Adani Sportsline Academy's players shone in Gujarat State Junior Basketball Championship for Ahmedabad district girl's and boy's teams, clinching gold and silver, respectively.

Vanisa helped the girl's team win gold while another trainee Taksh Patel was part of the boys’ team that clinched second spot in the same tournament.

In less than five years of its launch, the Adani Sportsline Academy has emerged as a cradle of budding sports stars with its trainees making quite a splash.

Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline Sanjay Adesara said, “I am happy to see students of Adani Sportsline begin to make a name for themselves. This shows how effective our training facilities and coaches are. This will pave the way for more success stories at the highest level.

"Girls and boys at the Adani Sportsline Academy have been working very hard. We have been able to bring the best out of these young stars only because of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Adani Sportsline Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park," said Shaikh Shakeel, a FIBA certified coach, who won the award for best coach in Ahmedabad for three consecutive years.

Launched in 2019, the Adani Sportsline Academies focus on other sports too, such as cricket, football and roller skating. Many trainees have played for district teams as well as in national-level competitions.

