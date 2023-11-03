Ahmedabad Defenders in the fray as Men’s Club World Volleyball Championships comes to India

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Prime Volleyball League’s Ahmedabad DEfeners will be in the fray as for the first time, India will both participate and play host in the Club World Championships 2023 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here.

With 10 action-packed matches scheduled to take place between December 6 and 10, volleyball fans in India are in for a rare treat.

Six teams from around the globe will vie for supremacy, including reigning champions, Sir Safety Susa Perugia from Italy, Sada Cruzeiro Volei, and Minas Tênis Clube from Brazil, Suntory Sunbirds Club from Japan, Halkbank Spor Kulübü from Turkey, and the Ahmedabad Defenders from India.

The Ahmedabad Defenders will be the first Indian team ever to participate in the prestigious international volleyball tournament, showcasing the nation's growing prowess on the global volleyball stage. The Defenders secured their berth in the marquee tournament following their victory in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League.

The Club World Championship comes in the wake of an exceptional Indian performance at the recently-concluded Asian Games where the Indian volleyball team, then ranked 73rd globally, defeated Cambodia, and then the Republic of Korea and Chinese Taipei, ranked 28th and 43rd respectively, to finish in 6th place in the competition.

FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graca expressed his excitement at seeing the best clubs in the world compete in India. He said, "With just over a month to go, the excitement is building for the start of the Men’s Club World Championships 2023.

"The competition will see the best club teams on the planet come together in India for the first time! Across the five-day tournament, six clubs from Italy, Türkiye, Brazil, Japan, and hosts India will battle it out for the coveted title, with fans across the world able to enjoy incredible displays of sporting excellence," he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Volleyball World's CEO Finn Taylor further added that the competition is a testament to the immense passion of the players and the fans

"As we unite in India from December 6-10, the 2023 Men's Club World Championships promises an unforgettable celebration of the sport, uniting players and highlighting a lineup of top talent. Beyond being a competition, it's a reflection of the players' unwavering passion and the incredible support of our devoted fans. We enthusiastically anticipate the battles that lie ahead,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League also underlined the significance of the Men’s Club World Championships 2023 coming to India.

He said, “It is a landmark moment for volleyball in India. It’s a matter of great pride for an Indian team to compete with some of the best clubs in the world. Not only is it a fine opportunity for them to showcase their skills on a global platform but it also serves as a medium to learn from the greatest in the game.”

The Club World Championships brings the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport has seen a meteoric rise since the commencement of the Prime Volleyball League in 2022.For over 20 years, the Volleyball Club World Championships have featured the best men’s professional clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor