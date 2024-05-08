AIFF executive committee approves PoSH policy with immediate effect

New Delhi, May 8 The All India Football Federation has officially approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy, to be implemented with immediate effect. The significant decision was arrived at by the AIFF Executive Committee, following thorough deliberations and careful consideration.

The AIFF PoSH policy, which is based on the PoSH Act 2013, is aimed at ensuring a safe and inclusive environment within the football community. It has been meticulously crafted and vetted by the AIFF legal team to adhere to the highest standards of compliance and efficacy.

AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan said, “The need for a PoSH policy exclusively for the AIFF staff was much needed. We have drafted this by taking policies as per the PoSH Act of 2013 and the policies in a few other organisations as well and incorporated them into our policy.

“Our PoSH policy has been designed in a way that it can be altered and adapted as we go forward. Along with this, we have also planned to have an expert on the PoSH policy to address our staff at least three times a year to keep reminding them of it,” he said.

“It is essential, especially for our junior and women’s teams. We feel it is necessary for all stakeholders in various positions to be fully aware of the PoSH policy,” he said.

AIFF remains dedicated to upholding the principles of fairness, integrity, and equality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor