Al Nassr sign Joao Felix from Chelsea on a two-year deal

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), July 29 Portuguese forward Joao Felix has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Club, where he will join national team compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, from Chelsea.

Felix, now 25, joins the Saudi Pro League side in hopes of reigniting his career. His career kick-started when he became one of the most expensive transfers in history, following his move to Atletico for USD 147.3 million in 2019.

"Let's win together...Joao Felix is a Nasraoui," Al-Nassr wrote on X, along with a short video of the striker. "I'm here to have fun and win together," the 25-year-old said in the video.

In 2018, aged 17, he made his debut for Benfica, enjoying a breakout season as he recorded 15 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances, winning the league title and the Golden Boy award.

After a stellar debut season, Joao Felix was then called up to the Portugal national team in 2019.

The following season, he made the move to Atletico Madrid, becoming their club-record signing. But he was unable to establish himself in Diego Simeone’s side, leading to loan spells at Chelsea and then Barcelona, where he scored 10 goals in 44 appearances. His time at Chelsea saw him make 40 appearances whilst finding the back of the net on 11 occasions. His move to Al Nassr comes after another underwhelming loan spell with AC Milan.

Felix is still a mainstay in the Portugal national team and has made 45 appearances for his country, scoring nine goals.

Born at Viseu, Portugal, the 25-year-old Félix is regarded as a highly skilful and technical player capable of playing in several offensive positions, due to his versatility; throughout his career, he has been deployed as a striker, as a second striker, or even as a winger, although his primary position is that of an attacking midfielder.

