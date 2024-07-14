Alcaraz defends Wimbledon title with stunning victory over Djokovic

London, July 14 Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to claim his fourth Grand Slam crown.

The 21-year-old Spaniard showcased his extraordinary talent and resilience, emerging victorious with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) triumph at the iconic All England Club.

This victory marks Alcaraz’s back-to-back Grand Slam success, following his French Open win last month. At just 21, Alcaraz now joins Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic in winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

The highly anticipated match was a rematch of last year's marathon men’s singles final, where Alcaraz had narrowly edged out Djokovic in a thrilling five-set battle. This time, however, Alcaraz was in control from the outset. He dominated the first game and never looked back, delivering a performance for the ages against the seasoned Serbian.

Alcaraz's brilliance was evident as he broke Djokovic's serve twice in both the first and second sets. His consistency and precision were key, enabling him to maintain the upper hand throughout the match. The Spaniard’s performance was a masterclass in tennis, marked by a series of classy winners and delightful touches at the net. His serve was impeccable, and his ability to stay composed under pressure was unparalleled.

The third set brought late drama as Alcaraz let three match points slip away while serving at 40-0. Djokovic seized the opportunity to revive his hopes, pushing the set into a tense tie-breaker. However, Alcaraz, undeterred by the lapse, regained his focus and clinched the match in style. His two-hour, 27-minute victory made him just the second man in the Open Era to win his first four Grand Slam finals, following in the footsteps of Roger Federer, who won his first seven.

Djokovic, who had undergone knee surgery in early June, made a remarkable comeback to reach his record-extending 37th major final at Wimbledon. Despite his efforts, he was unable to match the intensity and consistency of the inspired Alcaraz. The Serbian’s performance, though valiant, lacked the energy he is known for, and he struggled to find his rhythm against the relentless Spaniard.

