Alex Carey breaks Gilchrist’s record with historic 156 in Galle

Galle, Feb 8 Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey surpassed the legendary Adam Gilchrist to register the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asian conditions. Carey played a remarkable knock of 156 in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium to break Gilchrist's long-standing record.

The 33-year-old reached the milestone in style, executing a paddle-sweep off Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in the 87th over of Australia’s first innings. With that stroke, Carey became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score more than 150 in Asia, surpassing Gilchrist’s record of 144, achieved twice - once in Sri Lanka and once in Bangladesh.

Carey’s innings was a display of grit and calculated aggression, as he struck 15 fours and two sixes in his 188-ball stay at the crease, maintaining a brisk strike rate of 82.98. He played a crucial role in Australia’s recovery after they were in a precarious position at 91/3, forging a game-changing 239-run stand with captain Steve Smith.

His innings eventually ended in the 93rd over when he attempted another sweep against Jayasuriya but lost his off-stump. Despite the dismissal, Carey’s 156 stands as a career-best in first-class cricket and places him in elite company alongside Gilchrist as the only Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia.

Carey’s heroics, combined with an unbeaten 131 from Smith, powered Australia to 414/10 on Day 2, handing them a 157-run lead over Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the hosts had put up a respectable 257 in their first innings, with Kusal Mendis (85) and Dinesh Chandimal (74) leading the charge. However, Australia’s bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc (3-27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3-63), and Nathan Lyon (3-96), ensured Sri Lanka didn’t build a dominant total.

