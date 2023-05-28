All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

By IANS | Published: May 28, 2023 01:15 PM 2023-05-28T13:15:03+5:30 2023-05-28T13:25:16+5:30

New Delhi, May 28 Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik ...

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, May 28 Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The officials also told wrestlers to not do anything anti-national.

Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, also clashed with the police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards Parliament.

